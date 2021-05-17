Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

