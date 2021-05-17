Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.01 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average is $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.