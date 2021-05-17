Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

