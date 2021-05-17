Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 176.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 73.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Xylem by 13.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $118.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

