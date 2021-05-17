Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,678 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $50.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

