Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 466 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $220.92 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,190,529. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.