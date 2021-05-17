The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

NYSE ALL opened at $138.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

