The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Sells $3,608,136.36 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter W. Bettinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80.

SCHW opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

