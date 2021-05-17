The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CC. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CC stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $56,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

