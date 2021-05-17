The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE CC traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

