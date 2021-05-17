The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Up 7.9%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 5,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 565,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

NAPA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $689,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

