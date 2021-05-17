The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.18. 20,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

