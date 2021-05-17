The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.