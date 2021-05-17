The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.53% from the company’s current price.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $21.18 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

