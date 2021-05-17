The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $356,400.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE THG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.53. 1,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

