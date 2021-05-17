The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

