The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Set at $20.00 by National Bankshares

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lion Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of LEV stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

