The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 392.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after buying an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 72.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 235,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTW stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $880.18 million, a PE ratio of -75.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.