The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.88 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $258.34 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.40 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

