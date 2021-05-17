The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.93 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.14 and its 200 day moving average is $254.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.39 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

