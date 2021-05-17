The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.81 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.05% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

