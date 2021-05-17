The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,843,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.23% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MODV stock opened at $144.23 on Monday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

