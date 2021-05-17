The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 35,510 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,510 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $58.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.