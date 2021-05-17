The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $4.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $199.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $95.89 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

