The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $284.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,810. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

