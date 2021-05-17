The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

