The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $202.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.66.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

