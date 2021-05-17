Thomson Reuters Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE TRI opened at C$114.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$89.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.17.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

