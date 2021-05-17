Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,635.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9,478.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

