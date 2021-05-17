Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. 6,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,437. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33.

