Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 131.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $29.77.

