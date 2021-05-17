Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $9.49 Million in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,000. iShares CMBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.05. 89,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

