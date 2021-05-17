Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 100,866 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,866 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.