Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

NSC stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $159.13 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

