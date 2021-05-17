Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.29 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.