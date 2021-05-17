Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,878 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.26 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

