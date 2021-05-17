Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $127,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

CCI opened at $181.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.