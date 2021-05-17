Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,693,000 after acquiring an additional 577,883 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.10, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.