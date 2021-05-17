Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,431 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFS opened at $54.98 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

