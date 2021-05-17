TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.78.

TAC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

