Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $23.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCLAF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.