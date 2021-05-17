TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $33.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $381.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

