Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 157.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,309. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $818,754. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

