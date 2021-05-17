Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,340 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $246.71 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

