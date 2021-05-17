Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.45 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $323.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.72 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

