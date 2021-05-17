Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.71 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $73.65 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

