Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.69.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $261.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

