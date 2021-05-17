Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -270.06. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,493 shares of company stock worth $23,738,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.