Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of HST opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

