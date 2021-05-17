Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 40 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $329.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.88 and a 52 week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.